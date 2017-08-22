Ukraine investigated itself over N. Korea weapons claims and found itself ‘not guilty’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukraine’s working group studying the New York Times article on Ukraine’s involvement in the acquisition of missile technologies by North Korea has confirmed that Kiev was not involved in the alleged transfer, according to the report of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

On August 14, The New York Times published an article citing an expert analysis and classified assessments by US intelligence agencies, that North Korea’s successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches may be due to possibly illicit purchases of missile engines from Ukraine’s state-owned aerospace manufacturer Yuzhmash. A number of Ukrainian officials, in particular Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, have already denied the reports.

“Summarizing the above and taking into account the proposal of the interdepartmental commission and the materials of the state bodies on the issue raised, the working group unanimously came to reasoned conclusions that completely refute Ukraine’s involvement in the implementation of programs for the development of North Korean ballistic missiles,” the report seen by Sputnik says.

At the same time, the report once again accused Russia of its alleged participation in the implementation of North Korean missile programs. It was also noted that the NYT article was an element of distraction of the world community’s attention.