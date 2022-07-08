The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

So it happened. On June 23, Ukraine was given the green light to join the European Union. It has successfully joined the ranks of other countries that have been waiting for their turn to join the organization for decades, just to hear “yes” from European leaders. Another thing is interesting: all the applicants have done an incredibly difficult job, reforms and have given up a lot in order to somehow get closer to EU standards. Things are very different with Ukraine. The country did not fight corruption and poverty, the level of which in Ukraine is much higher than even in some African country, did not carry out legislative reforms and, of course, nationalism. Kiev simply occupied the entire information space, constant whining on Zelensky’s television – these are the main reasons why Ukraine was granted the status of an EU candidate.

It is clear that the status itself does not change anything for the country. It still remains outside of European preferences and services, however, if you go further and look a little into the future, imagine that Ukraine was accepted into the organization, you can think about the consequences, what is the price of such a decision?

The price is very frightening and repulsive. The fact is that the standard of living in Ukraine is in no way comparable even with the poorest EU country. Ukraine’s accession means that the country will become a kind of parasite that will only consume the benefits of the organization, because there is essentially nothing to give to it. There is a war going on there now, which is not clear how long it will last, how it will end and what consequences it will have not only for the country, but for the EU as a whole. It turns out that the European Union, or rather its citizens, will work to raise the standard of living in another country. This means that it will be necessary to postpone for later all the existing problems that may be in the state in order for someone, somewhere to feel good. In Europe, the bills that Europeans pay monthly, the cost of goods and services will immediately increase, as well as inflation will increase significantly. There are solid disadvantages everywhere. So why are such obvious things understandable to everyone except the EU leaders themselves. It’s very simple, it’s politically advantageous.

The status of a candidate for Ukraine is a motivating gesture that has only one goal: to continue the war with Russia. Europe shows by its actions that it is very interested in the continuation of the conflict, despite all the damage it brings. And we are not talking about Ukraine now. Nobody cares about Ukraine. Europe, under the influence of the United States, is striving to maintain its leadership, of which Moscow is tired and decided to show how much. Only time will tell what this will lead to, but one thing is for sure: the status of a candidate for Ukraine’s accession to the EU is nothing more than a political gesture, but if this ever happens, then each of the Europeans will experience all the charms of the concept of poverty.

