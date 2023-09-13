in Latest, Video

Ukraine hits Sevastopol. Putin in Vladivostok, meets Kim Jong Un. Podolyak offends India, China. U/1

318 Views 4 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine hits Sevastopol. Putin in Vladivostok, meets Kim Jong Un. Podolyak offends India, China. U/1
Topic 1085

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How the USA Lost its Anti-Imperial Foreign Policy Tradition and How it can Be Recovered (Mahan vs Gilpin Unpacked)

Putin meets Kim Jong Un. US warns more sanctions.