Ukraine Forces Trapped in Severodonetsk Azot Factory, UK General Criticizes West Leaders’ Ukraine Strategy

Ukraine Forces Trapped in Severodonetsk Azot Factory, UK General Criticizes West Leaders’ Ukraine Strategy
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

Sara
Sara
June 13, 2022

Ticiba
Ticiba
June 13, 2022

As I was listening, a banner notification came across the screen from ZeroHedge stating that the Biden is telling US companies to quietly buy Russian fertilizer…I hope that Russia tells them to set up two accounts in GazPromBank…one in US dollars and one in rubles…

norecovery
norecovery
June 13, 2022

The Ukrainian Army and civilians are trapped in the NATO-Neo-con kamikazi cauldron, from which there is no escape, only self immolation. Imagine being governed by demons!

