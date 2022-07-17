in Latest, Video

Ukraine Drops ‘Million Man Army’ Story, West Moves to Reject Putin’s Pending Offer, War Clouds Gather over Iran

611 Views 12 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine Drops ‘Million Man Army’ Story, West Moves to Reject Putin’s Pending Offer, War Clouds Gather over Iran
News Topic 553

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Q & A: Biden is sinking the US economy w/Robert Barnes