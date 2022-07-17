in Latest, Video

Biden & MBS agree to go green. No counteroffensive, no million man army. Update 1

Biden & MBS agree to go green. No counteroffensive, no million man army. Update 1
Alex Christoforou

1 Comment
Michael
Michael
July 17, 2022

One of the stories claims the HIMAR was sold to the Russians for only $8,000! I don’t think this is true, but if it is, it would drive the Americans crazy that their amazing technology was gifted to the Russians for so little.

