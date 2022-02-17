The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UK neocons poison UK-Russia Defence meeting
The Duran: Episode 1230
Ben Wallace warns Putin’s generals of ‘tragic consequences’ during Moscow talks as he says military build-up means Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’ – but insists he is listening after foreign minister’s ‘deaf and mute’ barb at Liz Truss yesterday
Ben Wallace warns Russia of Ukraine ‘tragedy’ during Moscow trip
Ben Wallace has warned Russia of ‘tragic consequences’ from Ukraine invasion Defence Secretary met his counterpart in bid to quell tensions in the region Boris Johnson has raised alarm Europe faces biggest security crisis in decades Ben Wallace today warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine will have ‘tragic consequences’ as he continued the diplomatic blitz in Moscow.
