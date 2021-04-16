UK docs and nurses speak out, get censored, then threatened

From Alliance of Natural Health International

After UK consultant Dr Polyakova’s plea was censored by The BMJ, more revelations emerge over censorship and threats against those who dissent

Content Sections

The BMJ guilty of blatant censorship

On Monday, The British Medical Journal (The BMJ) reminded us that ‘cancel culture’ was still alive and prospering in medical journals. Ironically, one that has lauded its focus on transparency. A Rapid Response by a London-based consultant, Dr Katya Polyakova, in response to the article “Do doctors have to have the covid-19 vaccine?”, was censored for ostensibly “… being used to spread misinformation and was attributed in a misleading way on certain websites and social media”. Well, we’ve been able to find Dr Polyakova’s deleted response (thanks to the Wayback Machine), and read one of the leading articles that broke the story and we definitely do not concur.

Do doctors have to have the covid-19 vaccine?

Let dissenting medical voices be heard



Dr Polyakova’s letter to the Editor of The BMJ doesn’t mince words. It’s informed by actual frontline, on-the-job experience and it illuminates a reality that clearly the authorities don’t want out there — at any cost. Shame on you BMJ for caving in when a respected consultant is waving a red flag that could in time save lives and prevent health misery for many others.

The censorship of anyone questioning the need for mass vaccination to combat the covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented. It’s worth noting that all four of the ‘experts’ quoted in The BMJ article that Dr Polyakova was responding to, support the mandatory vaccination of doctors to ‘protect’ their patients. Seeing as this is The BMJ, one would expect that in the interests of scientific and medical discourse, doctors would be encouraged and entitled to enter the debate. Clearly, Dr Polyakova’s real-world, first-hand, account of the problems associated with the mass vaccination of health care workers in the NHS is considered to be a little too much truth to handle perhaps?

“The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together.”– Dr Katya Polyakova, consultant psychiatrist, London

Read Dr Polyakova’s response in full, or click on the image below to launch a PDF of her response.

Doctors speak out



With the leaking of the UK government’s intention to mandate vaccination for UK care home staff, Dr Sinead Murphy has thrown her hat into the ring to express her concerns about the vaccination of healthy people and call for medical professionals “to stand up and be counted”. The UK government is launching a 5-week consultation today on whether covid vaccination should be made a condition of employment for care home workers.

After reports that Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Chris Whitty, has said that doctors have a “professional duty” to be vaccinated against covid-19, GP Dr Clare Jones, wrote to her MP to protest against the prospect of mandated vaccination. In a stinging rejoinder, she questions whether the government is prepared to lose her years of experience (and no doubt many others) because she chooses not to be vaccinated? If the NHS is so short-handed and under siege, as we are continually being led to believe, we would hope not.

Yet, in a move that further threatens the rights and freedoms of doctors, the General Medical Council (GMC) has threatened action against medical professionals who refuse to be vaccinated. Emulating the psychological manipulation we’re seeing being employed globally to bring citizens around the world into line to be vaccinated, doctors are now subject to emotional blackmail, being told it is their “professional duty if offered the jab to take the jab”. We see this as blatant coercion which is diametrically opposed to informed consent. If there was ever a time when doctors in the UK needed to take a stand, it would be now.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report