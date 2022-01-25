The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UK court allows Assange to appeal US extradition
The Duran: Episode 1202
UK court allows Julian Assange to begin appealing extradition to US
UK court allows Julian Assange to begin appealing extradition to US
A British court decided on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal the decision that would have allowed the United States to extradite him. Assange is now able to appeal his case to the U.K. Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court must agree to hear the case before moving forward.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.