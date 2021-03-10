UAE Foreign Minister: Caesar Act obstructs joint work with Syria

The UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said today that the US Caesar Act is a challenge facing coordination and joint work with Syria.

In a press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Bin Zayed added that there must be areas for joint work with Syria, but the “Caesar Act” makes it very difficult.

The UAE Foreign Minister stressed the need for regional cooperation to start the path of Syria’s return to its surroundings, considering it an inevitable matter, and explained that this is for the public interest of Syria and the countries of the region. At the same time, he referred to what he called troubles between the various parties, indicating that only work can return Syria to its surroundings.

The UAE minister mentioned during the conference that one of the important roles for the return of Syria is its return to the Arab League, which requires efforts from the Syrian side and from the member states of the Arab League.

The Emirati minister’s speech comes as the first official statement from an Arab official criticizing the “Caesar Act” of penalties against Syria and calling for their lifting, in addition to being part of several statements from Arab countries calling for the need for Syria to return to the Arab League, which has frozen its membership since /2011/.

The “UAE” was one of the first Arab countries to reopen its embassy in Damascus and maintain its diplomatic relations with Syria.

