U.S. Life-Expectancy Decreased 2.51 Years Since 2014

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The United States now ranks 58th worldwide in life-expectancy (personal longevity), at 76.33 years, which is a 2.51-year decline since 2014, when America’s longevity peaked.

In 2014, the global average life-expectancy (shown at that same link but between the 109th and 110th ranked countries) was 71.88 years; and this became 71.33 years in 2023, for a global loss of 0.55 years during those 9 years, as compared to America’s loss of 2.51 years during those 9 years. So: America’s healthcare performance since 2014 is considerably worse than the world’s.

However, various organizations calculate these data, and some of those organizations appear to be tampering with the data, and show different or inconsistent figures. For example: the World Bank showed 73 years as the global average for each of the 3 years throughlout 2017, 2018, and 2019, but on their graph showed a clear increase throughout that 3-year period (and then the graph there showed a steep decline to 71 in their most-recent year, 2021.

What seems to be fairly clear is that among at least large countries, life-expectancies peaked at 2019 (just before covid-19) and have declined since then — especially in U.S., Russia, and India. So, maybe those declines were at least partly due to that pandemic. The least-affected (or best-performing) large countries were China, South Korea, and Japan. Apparently, death-rates actually did increase as covid-19 struck. However, China and South Korea are standouts in having continued their life-span increases even after covid-19 hit.

The Health System Tracker site says:

We find life expectancy in the U.S. fell by 2.7 years from 2019 to 2021, whereas in peer countries’ life expectancies fell by an average of just 0.2 years in this period. COVID-19 has erased two decades of life expectancy growth in the U.S., whereas the average life expectancy for comparable countries has decreased only marginally, to 2018 levels.

The U.S. has the lowest life expectancy among large, wealthy countries while it far outspends its peers on healthcare.

From 2020 to 2021, life expectancy continued to decline in the U.S. while rebounding in most comparable countries.

Life expectancy in the U.S. and peer countries generally increased from 1980-2019, but decreased in most countries in 2020 due to COVID-19. From 2020 to 2021, life expectancy at birth began to rebound in most comparable countries while it continued to decline in the U.S. The CDC estimates life expectancy at birth in the U.S. decreased to 76.1 years in 2021, down 2.7 years from 78.8 years in 2019 and down 0.9 years from 2020. The average life expectancy at birth among comparable countries was 82.4 years in 2021, down 0.2 years from 2019 and up 0.4 years from 2020.

America, which per-capita spends by far the most on healthcare, doesn’t have enough money to provide its population with good health-care, because 53% of the country’s discretionary governmental spending goes to its military, and half of that goes to weapons-makers such as Lockheed Martin, and because its Government places a far higher priority on its military than on improving the health of its population, who keep getting sicker and sicker. And its population keeps re-electing the politicians who have done this to them; so, there’s no accountability — really none at all — for the political office-holders. Even ones who are very corrupt and/or who have harmful ideologies are routinely re-elected. The megadonors who fund the winning candidates have bought the government that they want, and they get to keep it. This is why life-spans are now getting shorter in America. Even as covid-19 recedes, America’s life-spans are getting shorter, because the people who count don’t count that.

