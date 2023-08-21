in Latest

U.S.&France lie to say their troops in Niger have been ‘fighting terrorists’ there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJckDws2POM

https://ghostarchive.org/varchive/vJckDws2POM

Nigerien Youth Coup Reaction

14 August 2023

Nigeran tells Voice Of America that the foreign troops in Niger aren’t fighting jihadists, so Nigerans “don’t feel secure” and do support the coup.

