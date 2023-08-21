U.S.&France lie to say their troops in Niger have been ‘fighting terrorists’ there.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJckDws2POM
https://ghostarchive.org/varchive/vJckDws2POM
Nigerien Youth Coup Reaction
Uploader: VOA Africa
Original upload date: Mon, 14 Aug 2023 00:00:00 GMT
14 August 2023
Nigeran tells Voice Of America that the foreign troops in Niger aren’t fighting jihadists, so Nigerans “don’t feel secure” and do support the coup.
