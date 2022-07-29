U.S.-Allied Press Hides Its Complete Corruptness

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Not actually “complete,” but at least 99%, according to the tests and documentation that will be provided and linked-to here — and isn’t this close enough to qualify for the adjective “complete” here — as in “Complete Corruptness”?

On 17 June 2022, I posted online, at the only place where I directly post each article that I do, which is The Duran, my then-latest article, “U.S.-&-allied press is riddled with lies, and most of the ‘alternatives’ also are”, and opened it with:

This news-report is submitted to all mainstream and most ‘alternative news’ sites, and will likely be published by only a few small sites, the few honest news-sites, because the biggest of all cover-ups by the press is the psychopathic scandalousness of virtually all of the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media themselves. Examples will now be provided:

Examples of suppressed major news-reports were then provided there, and I promptly submitted that article via email to over 200 English-language alleged “news” media throughout the world, including to all of the mainstream, and to most of the ‘alternative news’, sites, most of which ‘alternative’ sites have names that are aimed (almost always deceptively) to be appealing to progressives, but some of which are instead targeted at libertarian audiences. I expected that around five or six small-audience ‘alternative’ sites would publish it, which is what usually happens. However, instead, the only site which published it — other than the only site, The Duran, where I directly post each article that I do — was South Front, at “U.S.-&-ALLIED PRESS IS RIDDLED WITH LIES AND MOST OF THE ‘ALTERNATIVES’ ALSO ARE”.

All of the other 200+ ‘news’-sites ignored the submission — they chose not to publish it. You can look at the article yourself, and determine, for yourself, whether it should have been published at general news-sites (which is what I had sent it to), and at news-media, in the U.S. and abroad. But, anyway, except at South Front, it was rejected, instead of published, everywhere that it was submitted.

Then, on 23 July 2022, I posted to The Duran, and submitted to the same 200+ media as usual, “All mainstream ‘news’-media in U.S. are propaganda-agencies”, which was rejected by all of the 200+ except by Oriental Review, “All Mainstream ‘News’-Media In U.S. Are Propaganda-Agencies”, and it was also published at South Front, “ALL MAINSTREAM ‘NEWS’-MEDIA IN U.S. ARE PROPAGANDA-AGENCIES”. Only 2 of the 200+ accepted that article. That article was my most comprehensive one to-date linking through to the broadest range of high quality evidence regarding how both the mainstream and the ‘alt-news’ or ‘dissident’ ’news’-media came to be controlled by, basically, the thousand-or-so indivudials in the U.S. who are billionaires and who use their corporations and ’non-profits’ in order to control, via their CIA and other Government-funded organizations, what is “acceptable” and what is “unacceptable” to report to the public. That is the machinery of mass mind-control, which, for example, demonizes individuals such as Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, Viktor Yanukovych, Xi Jinping, Bashar al-Assad, and Vladimir Putin — and any other national leader of a country which the U.S. regime wants to take over (“regime-change”). It’s the owners of corporations such as Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics and ExxonMobil and NBC and CBS and ABC and The Atlantic. They’re all neoconservtives (U.S. imperialists), though some are Republicans and some are Democrats, and America’s billionaires have also funded virtually each and every member of Congress, and each and every U.S. President since at least the time of Ronald Reagan in 1980. It’s a stranglehold over the mass-mind in America and in America’s vassal-nations or ‘allies’ — throughout the empire.

The latest installment of that history is a superb article by Alan Macleod in the 25 July 2022 Mint Press News, “NATIONAL SECURITY SEARCH ENGINE: GOOGLE’S RANKS ARE FILLED WITH CIA AGENTS”. It names names of individuals who have been hired away from the CIA into top positions at Google, Twitter, Tik Tok, Facebook, Reddit, and other sites that control what will and what won’t be spread on those sites to the American people and throughout the American empire.

As the great investigative journalist Nafeez Ahmed had documented in his classic 22 January 2015 “How the CIA made Google”, and in his follow-up “Why Google made the NSA” (which was published on that same date), Google is in the Democratic Party’s portion of this imperialistic regime. Already, on 18 September 2014, Julian Assange had headlined at his Wikileaks, “Google Is Not What It Seems”, and described how, in June of 2011, top executives at Google who were connected with the Hillary Clinton campaign had visited him as ‘admirers’ of Wikileaks, and wheedled out of him technical information they subsequently might have — and probably did — find helpfull to assist Obama to “regime-change” both Yanukovych in Ukraine, and Assad in Syria.

The history of the CIA’s “Operation Mockingbird” to deceive Americans into supporting if not endorsing the regime’s many coups and invasions — getting support to overthrow and replace demonized foreign leaders — was earlier well documented in a huge article titled “Operation Mockingbird”. It was all created by Harry S. Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, under false ‘ideological’ pretenses, as ‘anti-communism’. It was — and is — actually, imperialistic fascism (exactly what FDR had waged America’s war against).

So: let’s see how many sites will publish THIS article? (And how many won’t.)

(Or: Is this not “news”-worthy?)

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

