Russia Gains More Ground in Donbass, Ukraine Pushed Back in Kherson, Xi Slams Into Biden over Taiwan in Tense 2 Hour Call
President Xi Jinping Speaks with US President Joe Biden on the Phone
On the evening of 28 July, President Xi Jinping spoke with US President Joe Biden on the phone at the request of the latter. The two Presidents had a candid communication and exchange on China-US relations and issues of interest.
3 misunderstandings US must avoid on China’s countermeasures against Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
China US Illustration: Liu Rui/GT On July 19, 2022, the Financial Times, using “six sources familiar with the situation” as an anonymous source, released the news that the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to visit Taiwan region sometime in August, arousing great concern from all sides.
