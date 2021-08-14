in Latest, Video

U-boats Slaughtered Americans in 1942

Soon after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a bigger naval defeat killed twice as many Americans. After war was declared, the Germans quickly dispatched 20 submarines to American waters to sink commercial ships. During the first six-months of 1942, German U-boats sank 225 American merchant vessels along the Atlantic coast. As defenses improved, U-boats sailed into the Gulf of Mexico to slaughter ships. More than 4600 American merchant sailors and civilians perished, while Germany lost just eight small U-boats and 332 crewmen. The US Navy was unprepared to defend American waters, so U-boats slaughtered 397 defenseless American ships while President Roosevelt kept this disaster secret.

HIGHLIGHTS OF MOBILIZATION, WORLD WAR II, 1938-1942; Office of the Chief of Military History; Department of the Army; Dr. Stetson Conn; 10 March 1959; https://history.army.mil/documents/wwii/ww2mob.htm

Related Tale: “American Marines Invaded Iceland in 1941”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZTxBrnCLMA

Related Tale: “Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1niZil4lNjU

“This was the secret war off the US coast during World War II”; Kevin Duffus; We Are the Mighty; Feb. 6, 2015; https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-history/nazi-u-boat-war-off-north-carolina-kept-secret-us-government/

“Slaughter in the Gulf”; Ed Offley; USA Today Network: https://stories.usatodaynetwork.com/uboatsinthegulf/

”U.S. Merchant Ships Sunk or Damaged in World War II”; usmm.org; http://www.usmm.org/shipsunkdamaged.html

Intp1
Intp1
August 14, 2021


FrederickD
FrederickD
August 14, 2021

