U-boats Slaughtered Americans in 1942

Soon after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a bigger naval defeat killed twice as many Americans. After war was declared, the Germans quickly dispatched 20 submarines to American waters to sink commercial ships. During the first six-months of 1942, German U-boats sank 225 American merchant vessels along the Atlantic coast. As defenses improved, U-boats sailed into the Gulf of Mexico to slaughter ships. More than 4600 American merchant sailors and civilians perished, while Germany lost just eight small U-boats and 332 crewmen. The US Navy was unprepared to defend American waters, so U-boats slaughtered 397 defenseless American ships while President Roosevelt kept this disaster secret.
____________________________________
HIGHLIGHTS OF MOBILIZATION, WORLD WAR II, 1938-1942; Office of the Chief of Military History; Department of the Army; Dr. Stetson Conn; 10 March 1959; https://history.army.mil/documents/wwii/ww2mob.htm
Related Tale: “American Marines Invaded Iceland in 1941”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZTxBrnCLMA
Related Tale: “Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1niZil4lNjU
“This was the secret war off the US coast during World War II”; Kevin Duffus; We Are the Mighty; Feb. 6, 2015; https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-history/nazi-u-boat-war-off-north-carolina-kept-secret-us-government/
“Slaughter in the Gulf”; Ed Offley; USA Today Network: https://stories.usatodaynetwork.com/uboatsinthegulf/
”U.S. Merchant Ships Sunk or Damaged in World War II”; usmm.org; http://www.usmm.org/shipsunkdamaged.html
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
@G2mil
Struggling with the 75 year aged topicality.
My com-laborer’s sister-in-law makes USD/83 every Hour on the web . She has been jobless for a half year however a month ago her salary was USD/13726 simply taking a shot at the web for a couple of hours . ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ connection ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ .Yᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ.GOOD LUCK……………… http://Www.ExtraRich1.Com