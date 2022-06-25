Two teas are remarkably effective against covid-19.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

After extensive examination of findings in peer-reviewed scientific journals, I have concluded that, so far, the best protections against the virus that causes the covid-19 disease (SARS-CoV-2), are the green and black teas that are made from the camelia sinensis plant, both green and black teas from the latter plant. Both are, and for thousands of years have been, used as foods and are far safer than drugs in virtually all situations. The active anti-SARS-CoV-2 chemicals in each of the two (black and green) are different; and, so, individuals who want to prevent or treat the disease, have strong reasons to include both types of tea in their diet every day. The two types complement each other.

On the basis of pre-covid-19 studies that have established hibiscus tea as being the highest-antioxidant of all beverages and one of the highest-antioxidant-content of any type of food, there is an assumption by many people that hibiscus tea will turn out to be among the strongest protectants against the covid-19 disease, but too little research has been done concerning a possible hibiscus effectiveness against covid-19, so that no conclusion can yet be drawn regarding the extent to which hibiscus-consumption protects against covid-19. By contrast, the evidence that green tea is strongly protective against covid-19 is already quite strong, and the unfortunately sparse research that has been done on black teas indicates that they might be even stronger against covid-19 than green tea is.

Each of the relevant published papers that I have accessed was covid-studying only one of the two types of tea, and reports overwhelming evidence that that type of tea is probably highly protective (at least as protective as are drugs that now are being studied against SARS-CoV-2 but far safer than those) against SARS-CoV-2 and should therefore come to be used also to treat the disease. Each of the two teas blocks the disease in a different way. So, taking both types each day will multiply protect against the disease, by blocking the SARS-CoV-2 virus at each of two different pathways to the virus’s infection of the lungs and other vital organs.

The ingredients in black tea that especially suppress infection of the body by the virus that causes covid19, SARS-CoV-2, are theaflavins. “Theaflavins (TFs) are another class of polyphenols found in abundance in black tea. The TF derivatives found majorly in black tea are theaflavin (TF1), theaflavin-3-gallate (TF2A), theaflavin-3′-gallate (TF2B), and theaflavin-3,3′-digallate (TF3). All these TFs are being researched for their bioactive properties and are known for their broad-spectrum biological properties, like anti-tumor, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and anti-bacterial properties.” This same source also states that

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is one of the most abundant polyphenolic catechin[s] found in Camellia sinensis (L.) Kuntze (tea plant), especially in green tea. EGCG has been tested for its antiviral activity against several viruses and found to be a potential treatment option over synthetic chemical drugs. It is recognized as a multi-functional bioactive molecule exhibiting antitumorigenic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidative, and antiproliferative properties in addition to its antiviral effects. … As evident from the mechanisms of action of EGCG in various viruses, it is a wide spectrum antiviral agent with its mechanism differing from infection to infection. …

We demonstrated that green tea beverage (GTB) or its major ingredient, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), were highly effective in inhibiting infection of live SARS-CoV-2 and human coronavirus (HCoV OC43). In addition, infection of the pseudoviruses with spikes of the new variants (UK-B.1.1.7, SA-B.1.351, and CA-B.1.429) was efficiently blocked by GTB or EGCG. Among the 4 active green tea catechins at noncytotoxic doses, EGCG was the most potent in the action against the viruses.

That article was titled “Epigallocatechin gallate from green tea effectively blocks infection of SARS-CoV-2 and new variants by inhibiting spike binding to ACE2 receptor”, in Cell & Bioscience, on 30 August 20021.

——

Also, many other articles have been published about only a possible green-tea protection (ECGC) against covid-19, and here is what one of these articles said:

——

“EGCG, a green tea polyphenol, inhibits human coronavirus replication in vitro”

2 April 2021, Biochem. Biophys. Res. Com.

Human coronavirus HCoV-OC43 (beta coronavirus) and HCoV-229E (alpha coronavirus) were used to examine the effect of EGCG on coronavirus. EGCG treatment decreases 3CL-protease activity of HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-229E. Moreover, EGCG treatment decreased HCoV-OC43-induced cytotoxicity. Finally, we found that EGCG treatment decreased the levels of coronavirus RNA and protein in infected cell media. These results indicate that EGCG inhibits coronavirus replication.

——

In addition to foods, such as teas, for reducing the covid-19 pandemic, are food-extracts, which tend to be far costlier, though still far less costly than patented medication would be. In March 2021, a landmark article, “Anti-COVID-19 drug candidates: A review on potential biological activities of natural products in the management of new coronavirus infection”, was published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, which reviewed a vast literature and found “a total of 150 natural compounds as potential candidates for development of new anti-COVID-19 drugs with higher efficacy and lower toxicity than the existing therapeutic agents. Several natural compounds have showed their promising actions on multiple therapeutic targets, which should be further explored. Among them, quercetin, one of the most abundant of plant flavonoids, is proposed as a lead candidate with its ability on the virus side to inhibit SARS-CoV spike protein-angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) interaction, viral protease and helicase activities, as well as on the host cell side to inhibit ACE activity and increase intracellular zinc level.”

Then, in January 2022, that same journal presented a Special Issue titled “Natural products as a source of novel drugs for treating SARS-CoV2 infection”, which stated:

“A variety of herbal medicines have proved to be efficacious toward respiratory viral infections and likely can benefit the treatment of COVID-19. A short list of herbal-derived bioactive molecules that were shown able to inhibit viral entry, viral replication and progression of COVID-19 disease include thymoquinone, α-hederin, and nigellidine from Nigella sativa19 quercetin found in Ginko biloba, green tea, and other food stuff,20 Ellagic acid from Moringa oliefera,21 and rosmarinic acid from Plectranthus amboinicus .22 To this list we can add Panax ginseng, for its therapeutic effects against COVID-19 mediated thrombosis and platelet aggregation23 and curcumin, luteolin, piperine, quercetin, epigallocatechin-3-gallate, resveratrol and herbs of Polygonum cuspidatum for their ability to dampen the COVID-19 cytokine storm and thus preventing pulmonary fibrosis.24,25 As for medicinal fungi, extracts of Ganoderma lucidum were shown capable of preventing SARS-CoV2 infection in animal models.26”

For some reason, hibiscus tea, which is widely considered to be the most-healthful of all (and which, though almost entirely water, packs more antioxidant power per gram of weight than any but the most antixodant-rich dry foods and berries do — and with zero calories), was ignored.

However, there has unfortunately been no breakthrough yet that promises to end the covid-19 pandemic. We are merely at the start of the covid-19 stage of human history, as being the first global pandemic, and perhaps it will turn out to be a permanent part of human history. Clearly, on the basis of evidence to-date, increased use of camelia sinensis teas should be part of the regimen to control this human pandemic. Based upon a yet broader consideration of evidence, perhaps hibiscus tea would also qualify.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

