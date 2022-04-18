The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
TWITTER WAR! GOLD WAR! RUSSIA VS THE WEST! WITH ALEXANDER MERCOURIS + TOM LUONGO – PART 2 OF 2
TWITTER WAR! GOLD WAR! RUSSIA VS THE WEST! WITH ALEXANDER MERCOURIS + TOM LUONGO – PART 2 OF 2
TWITTER WAR! GOLD WAR! RUSSIA VS THE WEST! WITH ALEXANDER MERCOURIS + TOM LUONGO – PART 2 OF 2 I had the privilege of having Tom Luongo (tomluongo.me) and Alexander Mercouris (theduran.com) on my cha…
I had the privilege of having Tom Luongo (tomluongo.me) and Alexander Mercouris (theduran.com) on my channel to discuss macro politics and macro economics. We discuss the Russia Ukraine conflict, Elon Musk and Twitter, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the French elections, the role of the British, the impact on Europe, the Russian economy and much more.
This is Part 2.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.