Turning Trash Into Cash: The Future of Garbage (This is Weird)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Plastic lasts for 200 years. Certain mushrooms eat plastic. Therefore, to dig a trench across the Sahara and fill it up with plastic and fungi spores would provide a long term food source for them to consume and subsequently fertilise the land, solving global landfill issues, ocean water pollution and eventually, by terraforming a line of fertile soil and trees through the largest desert on Earth, the ecological catastrophe that is African desertification will also be reversed as moisture is protected and retained over time.
This is a solution.