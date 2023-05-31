in Latest, Video

Turning Trash Into Cash: The Future of Garbage (This is Weird)

1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Money GPSDavid QuintieriInside the Money

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luke Anson
Luke Anson
May 31, 2023
Rate this article :
     

Plastic lasts for 200 years. Certain mushrooms eat plastic. Therefore, to dig a trench across the Sahara and fill it up with plastic and fungi spores would provide a long term food source for them to consume and subsequently fertilise the land, solving global landfill issues, ocean water pollution and eventually, by terraforming a line of fertile soil and trees through the largest desert on Earth, the ecological catastrophe that is African desertification will also be reversed as moisture is protected and retained over time.

This is a solution.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Luke Anson
0
Reply

The secret of Erdogan’s success in the 2023 election

Real Estate Pros Don’t Want You To Know What’s Going On