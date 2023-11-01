Turkey suspends gas cooperation with Israel

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

Türkey has suspended joint energy projects with Israel, including the exploration and production of hydrocarbon deposits in the Mediterranean Sea and the transit of gas to Europe. Despite recent predictions that these countries would surpass Russia in the EU market, the operations have been halted.

In the spring of 2022, news reverberated around the world that. “Turkey and Israel are in talks about constructing an underwater gas pipeline running from the offshore Leviathan field in Israel, through Turkey, to southern Europe. This development was been labeled a significant setback for Russia’s role as a major gas provider.”

Turkey’s chief foreign policy adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, stated that natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean could serve as an alternative source for the European Union, which aims to reduce its reliance on Russian gas amid the Russia-Ukraine situation.

Additionally, the Turkish side hinted at the production of blue fuel, while expressing its interest in becoming a transit country for gas from Israel.

There was nothing unexpected in this (if not for the alarming foreign policy context of last spring). Over the past 15-20 years, Turkey has been endeavouring to become a significant energy hub of European significance. Therefore, it welcomes any gas pipelines that anyone is prepared to constructto pass through its territory.

This approach appears more than reasonable. Gas consumption in Turkey has significantly increased over the past 15 years – from 35.3 billion cubic metres in 2008 to 51.2 billion cubic metres in 2022. Whilst this growth cannot be identified as continuous, with the republic consuming a record 57.3 billion cubic metres in 2021, fluctuations do not negate the fact of growth. Turkey’s main issue in this regard is a series of economic crises.

