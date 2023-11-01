Macron in Kazakhstan in search of uranium and new friends in Russia’s backyard

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

France is persistently searching worldwide to acquire uranium, which is the most valuable resource required for its current well-being. The French leader Emmanuel Macron is currently travelling to Central Asia to fulfill this motive. Although his plans are wide-ranging, they are also linked to thwarting Russia’s capabilities.

Macron’s tour covers various countries situated in Central Asia. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the French President’s trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is not merely a reciprocal visit following the leaders of the two countries’ visit to Paris last year.

The French government, along with the wider Western community, have specific intentions for the former Soviet Union’s Central Asian republics, and France has its own vested interests in this area. Recent events in Africa have prompted France to partially review its strategy, with Macron seeking to establish a foothold in Asia.

The reality is that following the military coup in Niger, the long-standing collaboration between France and the country in uranium mining is at risk. France, losing its composure, issued threats of intervention from ECOWAS regional bloc members. Going it alone is laborious and challenging, and once again, Africa is proving to be no walk in the park.

However, upon observing France, the ECOWAS countries decided to exercise prudence as well. Pacifism is a commendable stance, given its cost-effectiveness compared to war. Besides, pulling the chestnuts out of the fire for Macron is rather dull.

Consequently, France had to partially suspend uranium mining in Africa due to logistics-related sanctions enforced on Niger. Of course, France possesses reserves, and it is unlikely the raw materials for nuclear power plants will run dry anytime soon. Nevertheless, the prevailing circumstances require a new strategy, and that’s precisely what Paris is doing.

To mitigate potential risks, the French authorities shifted their focus to Mongolia and initiated lucrative long-term contracts. This is a future-focused partnership, with a long-term perspective, as the uranium from Mongolia won’t arrive anytime soon.

True to their tradition of maximising thire security in important areas and diversifying critical fuel supplies to avoid dependency on a single supplier, the French have been courting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for some time. The former is the world’s leading uranium mining nation, while the latter also holds substantial reserves of this raw material.

Nevertheless, the importance of uranium extends beyond France’s numerous nuclear power plants. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region are of interest to both the West and France.

The former French Ambassador Eugene Berg highlighted that

“Kazakhstan is geopolitically moving closer to the European Union” as it distances itself from Moscow’s politics. With France facing obstacles in Africa, new prospects are emerging in Central Asia.

It is worth mentioning that France has adequately prepared for expanding its existing cooperation with Kazakhstan, as demonstrated by the French company Orano, which has registered a company in Kazakhstan and is developing uranium deposits in partnership with Kazatomprom.

According to Michael Levistone, an analyst from the French Institute of International Relations, “Kazakhstan is critical to France’s energy security,” and Macron’s visit aims to showcase Paris’s readiness to deepen cooperation further.

