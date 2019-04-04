Connect with us

Turkey slaps Pence: ‘US must choose between Turkey and terrorists’

Turkey has long insisted that, as a sovereign nation, it has the right to choose its trade partners and arms suppliers.
Turkey’s vice president said his US counterpart must choose between an alliance with a loyal NATO partner or siding with terrorists, after Mike Pence issued an ultimatum for Ankara to pick its F-35 jets over Russian S-400 systems.

“The United States must choose. Does it want to remain Turkey’s ally or risk our friendship by joining forces with terrorists to undermine its NATO ally’s defense against its enemies?” Vice President Fuat Oktay tweeted, in response to Mike Pence’s demands.

The Turkish official did not make clear what “terrorists” he was talking about. Ankara is at odds with Washington over the military support it provides to Syrian Kurdish militias which are designated as terrorist organizations in Turkey.

That aside, self-exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose entity Turkey accuses of plotting the 2016 coup attempt, has found a safe haven in the US which also poisons relations between the two NATO allies.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US second-in-command demanded that Ankara “choose” whether it wants to remain a “critical”NATO partner or jeopardize its alliance membership by “reckless decisions” such as the purchase the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

The Twitter battle between two top politicians erupted two days after the Pentagon stopped shipping equipment related to the F-35 fighter jet to Turkey. The DoD made clear that deliveries will not resume unless Turkey abandons its purchase of Russian hardware.

Turkey, which has been a vital partner in the F-35 program, once again reminded the US on Wednesday that its S-400 purchase was a “done deal.”

“[S-400s] will not be integrated into the NATO system,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday, advocating the setting up of a multi-party technical group that would ensure the air defense system “will not be a threat” to either the F-35 or other NATO systems. He also hinted that the issue will most likely be resolved between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

Turkey has long insisted that, as a sovereign nation, it has the right to choose its trade partners and arms suppliers, repeatedly stressing that buying Russian systems is vital for the country’s national defense, amid the ongoing Syrian conflict right on its doorstep.

Besides tensions centering around arms deals, Turkey has been expressing continuing concerns over Washington’s support to the Syrian Kurdish militias, which are at the forefront of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Ankara considers Kurdish forces in both Syria and Iraq as a “terrorist” extension of the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK), a decades-old Turkey-based insurgency.

Latest

Three More Women Accuse Biden Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’

All three women told WaPo that Biden’s unwillingness to apologize for his behavior in his grand mea culpa video had offended them.

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 4, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

Mere hours after Joe Biden published a video where he vowed to be “more respectful” toward women after a controversy over his history of “inappropriate” physical contact with women exploded onto the front pages, three more women have come forward to the Washington Post to share their owns stories about their encounters with the former Veep, bringing the total number to seven.

All three women told WaPo that Biden’s unwillingness to apologize for his behavior in his grand mea culpa video had offended them, and said it had become clear that Biden was “struggling to understand” exactly why his actions were inappropriate. This isn’t about sexual assault, one woman said, it’s about power dynamics between men and women.

One woman described how Biden had touched his forehead to hers during a widely photographed moment that she said was “kind of inappropriate.”

Vail Kohnert-Yount said she was a White House intern in the spring of 2013 and one day tried to exit the basement of the West Wing when she was asked to step aside so Biden could enter. After she moved out of the way, she said, Biden approached her to introduce himself and shake her hand.

“He then put his hand on the back of my head and pressed his forehead to my forehead while he talked to me. I was so shocked that it was hard to focus on what he was saying. I remember he told me I was a ‘pretty girl,'” Kohnert-Yount said in a statement to The Post.

She described feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed that Biden had commented on her appearance in a professional setting, “even though it was intended as a compliment.”

“I do not consider my experience to have been sexual assault or harassment,” she stated, adding that she believes Biden’s intentions were good. “But it was the kind of inappropriate behavior that makes many women feel uncomfortable and unequal in the workplace.”

Another woman described meeting Biden when he introduced Lady Gaga at the Oscars in 2016. She was part of a group of sexual assault victims who appeared with the singer. When she met Biden after the ceremony, he once again did the forehead touching thing – one of his signature moves – in front of a bevy of cameras.

The most recent encounter described to The Post took place in 2016.

Sofie Karasek was part of a group of 51 sexual assault victims who appeared onstage at the Oscars with Lady Gaga that year; Biden had introduced the singer’s performance.

Karasek said as she met Biden after the ceremony, she was thinking about a college student who had been sexually assaulted and recently died by suicide. She decided to share the story with the then-vice president, and Biden responded by clasping her hands and leaning down to place his forehead against hers, a moment captured in a widely circulated photograph.

Karasek said she appreciated Biden’s support but also felt awkward and uncomfortable that his gesture had left their faces suddenly inches apart. She said she did not know how to respond to, as she described it, Biden crossing the boundary into her personal space at a sensitive moment.

Someone printed her the photo of that moment, which Karasek framed and put on a shelf, but later took it down as the #MeToo movement began drawing more attention to cases of sexual harassment, assault and unwanted touching.

The third woman was a Democratic staffer during the 2008 campaign. She met Biden at a reception for 50 people that she helped organize. She described how Biden delivered an unwanted hug that lasted “for a beat too long.”

She now runs a nonprofit that fights sexual harrassment and said she felt duty bound to speak up.

The third woman to speak with The Post recalled meeting Biden for the first time during the 2008 election cycle.

Ally Coll said she was a young Democratic staffer helping run a reception of about 50 people when Biden entered the room. She said she was then introduced to Biden, who she said leaned in, squeezed her shoulders and delivered a compliment about her smile, holding her “for a beat too long.”

Coll, who runs the Purple Campaign, a nonprofit group that fights sexual harassment, said she felt nervous and excited about meeting Biden at the time and shrugged off feelings of discomfort. She says now that she felt his alleged behavior was out of place and inappropriate in the context of a work situation.

“There’s been a lack of understanding about the way that power can turn something that might seem innocuous into something that can make somebody feel uncomfortable,” said Coll, who consults with companies about their workplace policies.

In Biden’s defense, one woman who spoke with WaPo said the touching foreheads maneuver was a common gesture Biden employs with men and women (probably to try and convey, in pictures, that he’s a genuine “tactile” politician).

But with Biden reportedly set to declare his candidacy before the end of the month, his campaign-in-waiting has been thrown into disarray, and his top advisors are searching for scapegoats in the crowded field of Democratic rivals vying for the 2020 nomination.

If this report makes one thing clear, it’s that this scandal isn’t going away. And before it’s over, Biden, who is also facing renewed backlash over his role in the Anita Hill hearings, when he led the Senate committee that interrogated her, might find support for his candidacy has significantly diminished.

However, he has had one unexpected defender throughout all of this: President Trump, who has said Biden shouldn’t apologize.

Maybe the president is working with Biden’s rivals, too?

Latest

The Brexit Desperation Rises as the Betrayal Deepens

British parliament is now worse than a joke. And they have no one to blame but themselves.

Published

1 day ago

on

April 3, 2019

By

Authored by Tom Luongo:

As I watch the desperation of these people, obviously loyal to the European Union first and their constituents a distant fourth or fifth – after themselves, their party and any corporate lobbyists – it’s clear they don’t have any clue as to how to get out of the mess they’ve made for themselves.

Yesterday the British parliament again took over the business from the government and again was incapable of providing any direction to that government as to what kind or type of Brexit would be acceptable.

Mike Shedlock has a good run-down of the votes themselves if you are interested in what terminal virtue-signaling looks like. Mike thinks:

There will likely be one more round of “indicative votes” and also likely May’s Deal vs No Deal or the result of the indicative vote.

There are options left. Theresa May will try to steer this to the vote she wanted all along: My Deal or No Deal.

If she can achieve that, I suspect it will pass but it is by no means certain.

I agree with the first point but the real challenge is neither of the options he lays out, there’s a bigger problem as of today. It is the latest betrayal of Brexit by Oliver Letwin and Yvette Cooper who will try and ram through a long-extension bill on Wednesday to put off Brexit for an indefinite period of time.

It will be yet another amendment of the Article 50 law that is, for all intents and purposes, a travesty of British parliamentary history since these amendments to the law have not gone through the normal review process which could easily take more time than these traitors have to stop Brexit happening on April 12th.

They are searching for a way to find a solution that involves them winning voter support while betraying Brexit. Project Fear hasn’t worked and now we’re into Project Attrition.

The problem is there is no such solution.

And the reason for that is has nothing to do with a house divided, party politics or anything else.

It’s all about them.

Politicians are a feckless and cowardly lot. They exist only to get re-elected and retain the perks of the office.

This is especially true in Britain as so many of them are incapable of holding, in Nigel Farage’s words, “a proper job” where they provide something of value in exchange for their time.

They are only good at one thing: being members of parliament, conniving for their own advantage.

And this has disheartened many British people, who rightly see their MPs imposing their will over those who voted for them.

It reeks of arrogance and entitlement. But it also reeks of fear.

Watching this play out reminds me of something Lee Stranahan said to me in my talk with him last fall. He said people think politicians don’t care about what we think, but that that is not true.

Politicians care only about what we think. Their entire lives are spent checking the direction of the political winds to see what they can get away with.

And the reason Brexit is such a ‘cock-up’ is because MPs refuse to actually vote for what they want to do because they know what the backlash from voters will be.

Ignore the opinion polling, especially in Britain. As I’m fond of saying, “there are lies, damn lies, statistics and British polling.” If the MPs were so secure in their arguments that the “people didn’t know what they were voting for in 2016,” or “things change, let’s put this to another vote” they wouldn’t have voted down all forms of Brexit and all forms of Not-Brexit over the past three weeks.

They would have voted for something.

And that’s because the Remainer Tories are scared of losing their seats for betraying their mandate and so is most of Labour. The only ones who seem committed to their path are the Scottish Nationals, having put all of their eggs into the ‘IndyRef 2’ basket, hoping a 2nd referendum on Brexit will pave the way for a second one on Scottish independence.

That’s why the desperation is so thick right now. Letwin is a dyed-in-the-wook europhile, who has a history of stabbing Prime Ministers in the back (Poll Tax) for political gain and Cooper is simply angling for Jeremy Corbyn’s spot as leader of Labour.

Both are calculating that they can stop Brexit and win politically as the heroes who saved the country from a “No-Deal” Brexit. I’m sure they know just how much the U.K. would be punished in the short term by the financial markets, currency speculators, banksters and corporate raiders, standing behind them and their counterparts in Brussels.

The Davos Crowd in other words.

Remember, the mood at Davos this year was like a morgue. The oligarchs know they are fighting a defensive war now.

That is the plan at this point. To wear down opposition to their plans and blackmail the people into submission lest they lose trillions.

Don’t let the EU’s strong facade fool you. These people do not want a ‘no-deal’ Brexit anymore than my goats want steak for dinner. We already know this because we are into stoppage time on Brexit, handed out precisely because Theresa May went to them at the end of March with “No-Deal” in her back pocket.

But they have no other plan now. It’s more arm-twisting, desperation and hysteria. For now, it’s about the Letwin-Cooper amendment creating the illusion of cross-party support.

While Theresa May meets with Jeremy Corbyn to hash out what they can bring to the EU next week.

The EU wants the deal they dictated to Theresa May. She can’t deliver that. Now both will conspire to destroy both parties and betray Brexit.

In America, bipartisanship is just a euphemism for the two parties coming together to screw the people. That’s how we get everything bad in the U.S.

The same thing will happen here over Brexit.

Corbyn and May will lock horns and we’ll find out who is made of what. You know I think Theresa May is made of Gypsum, so all Corbyn has to do is access what’s left of his testosterone after a lifetime of selling it out to Marxism and Brexit will be over.

The likelihood now is that they will craft the worst possible compromise and try and sell that to both of their backbenchers.

Letwin and Cooper have set the stage with the legislation.

Now it’s up to Corbyn and May to bring it on home.

And in no case does “England Prevail.”

Latest

Belt and Road Initiative in Full Swing in Europe

It is no coincidence that for US strategists the two greatest dangers lie in the possibility of Moscow and Beijing, or Moscow and Berlin, cooperating and coordinating their efforts.

Published

1 day ago

on

April 3, 2019

By

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

The multipolar transformation that is occurring across the Eurasian continent confirms the industrial and diplomatic cooperation between China and the European continent in spite of strong opposition from the United States.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe confirms what many of us have been writing about over the past few months and years, namely, the reality of an ongoing global transformation of a world dominated by the United States to a pluralistic one composed of different powers collectively shaping a multipolar world.

Europe therefore finds itself in fortuitous position, balanced as it is between its old world links to the United States on the one side and the fledgling Eurasian one being ushered in by Russia and China on the other.

Countries like Germany and France, but even the United Kingdom, have long implemented commercial policies that encourage integration between the countries of the Eurasian supercontinent. In 2015, the United Kingdom was among the first Western countries to join the Chinese Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which finances projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Chinese BRI mega project kicked off in 2014 with the ambitious goal of integrating trade between China and Europe by sea and by land, in the process incorporating all the countries in between. The idea, as a natural consolidation of trade, is to shorten the delivery times of goods by rail and integrate sea routes. The project covers not only ports and rail lines but also the construction of technological infrastructure to achieve global interconnectivity using the 5G technology developed by the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Germany and France have over the years deepened their partnerships with Beijing. Paris in particular boasts historical ties with China stemming from the nuclear cooperation between China General Nuclear Power Group (CGNPC) and Électricité de France (EDF) stretching back to 1978, as well as the aerospace one between Airbus and the Chinese aviation companies that has been ongoing since 1985.

Italy has in recent months approached the BRI as a result of the new government consisting of the Lega Nord and Five Star Movement (M5S). The decision to sign a memorandum of understanding between Beijing and Rome underlines how the new government wants to maintain a balanced position between Washington and Beijing in certain sectors. This is exactly the approach of Germany, which has elected to continue deepening its ties with Moscow vis-a-vis hydrocarbons and Nord Stream 2 in the face of pressure from Washington. Moreover, both Germany and Italy have confirmed that they want to rely on Huawei for the implementation and management of 5G traffic, which is fundamental to a world dominated by the internet of things.

The decisions of Germany, France and Italy to continue their cooperation with Moscow and Beijing in various fields flies in the face of the narrative advanced by the American-controlled scaremongering media controlled that attempts to discourage European politicians from acting in the interests of their countries and engaging with Russia and China.

What Washington continues to misunderstand is why certain European countries are so determined to embrace the opportunities offered by the East. Italy’s recent example is quite easy to understand. The Italians hope that the BRI will provide much needed stimulus to their production industry, which has been in the doldrums in recent years. The desire for Chinese capital to give a boost to the export of Italian-produced goods is the driving force behind the proposed agreement between Beijing and Rome.

In addition to the obvious and natural desire for capital, there is also the idea of ​​ensuring energy supply, as Germany is doing with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 with Russia. Despite strong US opposition, Berlin has favored its own national interest in energy diversification, avoiding giving in to pressure from Washington, which wanted Germany to rely on LNG supplied all the way from the US at an exorbitant price when compared to Russian-supplied gas.

There are striking divergences between Europe’s politicians, especially if we look at the relations between Macron and Salvini in Italy, or those between May and her European colleagues. Even between Merkel and Macron there seem to be notable frictions surrounding energy independence. However, in spite of these apparent divergences, the prevailing theme in the final analysis is that of wishing to escape Washington’s suffocating dominance in favor of a greater participation in the concept of a multipolar world.

No European capital – whether it be Paris, Rome, Berlin or London – intends to break the Atlantic pact with Washington. This is confirmed at every possible formal occasion. However, as Beijing becomes more and more central to questions concerning technology or the supply of liquid capital for investments or business expansion, the changes to the global order seem unstoppable.

The last obstacle remains those countries still closely linked to pro-Atlantic policies, those who find in Beijing, and above all Moscow, an excellent excuse to invite Washington’s greater intrusion into the sovereign affairs of Europe. The Baltic countries and Poland seem to offer the best inroads for US policy makers to try to influence the debate on the old continent regarding ties with the East. The artificial crises created in Ukraine, Syria and Venezuela also serve as tools to divide European leaders into opposing camps, creating the conditions to scupper European cooperation with the East.

It is no coincidence that for US strategists the two greatest dangers lie in the possibility of Moscow and Beijing, or Moscow and Berlin, cooperating and coordinating their efforts. The Berlin-Moscow-Beijing triangle, with the addition of Rome and Paris, represents a scenario for Washington that is unprecedented in terms of its challenge to US hegemony in Europe.

Wang Yiwei, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, during Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Rome expressed in concrete terms the changing global order

“With the 16+1 cooperation plan between Central and Eastern European nations and China, several countries signed memoranda of understanding with China to jointly build the BIS. So far, the governments of 16 Central and Eastern European countries have signed memoranda of understanding on BIS cooperation with China. Currently, 171 cooperation agreements have been reached with 123 countries and 29 international organizations under the BIS “.

