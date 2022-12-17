Tucker Gets It Wrong Twice (1)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Tucker Carlson is without doubt the bravest man on television and widely despised by the usual suspects. A while ago, the ADL called for him to be fired, so he must be doing something right, but even the bravest of the brave can tilt at windmills. Recently, Tucker slipped up big time interviewing fantasist Tara Reade then endorsing conspiracy quackery about the Kennedy assassination.

It will be recalled that Reade is the woman who accused Joe Biden of a bizarre act of sexual assault in Washington’s corridors of power, one corridor in particular. Tucker and others have contrasted the media’s treatment of Reade with their treatment of the allegations made by Blasey Ford and others against Brett Kavanaugh.

The treatment of Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing was absolutely disgraceful, and it was clear that some of those opposed to his elevation to the Supreme Court were prepared to go to almost any lengths to prevent it. Indeed, recently one brainwashed individual was prepared to go to literally any lengths in order to remove Kavanaugh from the bench, but fortunately he came to his senses at the last moment and turned himself in.

Donald Trump realised that if the Kavanaugh lynch mob had its way there would never be another conservative appointed to the Supreme Court, and fortunately his perseverance paid off. Later it became apparent that Blasey Ford had never met Kavanaugh, and although it is not widely known, her own attorney as good as admitted she had made the whole thing up.

By contrast, Tara Reade did know Joe Biden because she had worked briefly in the same office. While Politico is hardly an unbiased source, this article sums her up in one word: manipulative. An article by Cathy Young for Quillette debunks Reade in total. Quillette is hardly a liberal source.

If Reade had claimed Biden sniffed her hair, she would have had some credibility, but as the Cathy Young article demonstrates, her lies have been embellished over the years.

While it is true that “multiple women” have made allegations against Biden, this comes with the territory and always has, especially in the age of #MeToo. Feminist airheads hear these allegations and assume they can’t all be false, but of course they can and usually are. Powerful men, especially charismatic ones – which Biden is not – attract these sort of women like a magnet. Some take advantage of this, Bill Clinton being the prime example, especially that disgusting business with Monica’s dress. There is though no credible evidence that Joe Biden has. His corruption is purely financial/political and a far more serious problem for all concerned.

Tucker Carlson should have realised this and not entertained this fantasist because in 2001, a woman he’d never met accused him of rape. He wrote about this two years later.

To Part 2.

