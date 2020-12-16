in Latest, Video

Tucker Carlson CRUSHES SOROS & LA District Attorney George Gascón

Tucker Carlson takes a deep dive into the nation’s most important elections that impact our lives — but since few media outlets pay attention, a small group of radicals have had huge influence. Look at what George Soros has done — he’s taken advantage of our system.

Tucker Carlson takes a deep dive into the nation’s most important elections that impact our lives — but since few media outlets pay attention, a small group of radicals have had huge influence. Look at what George Soros has done — he’s taken advantage of our system. pic.twitter.com/rrBmZQ8jkw

