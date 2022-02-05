in Latest, Video

Truss confused over Baltic & Black Sea. Psaki, ‘Russia invasion NOT imminent’

167 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Truss confused over Baltic & Black Sea. Psaki, ‘Russia invasion NOT imminent’
***News Topic 724***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

July protests set the stage for Bolshevik revolution

Russia-Syria joint jet patrols sends a clear message