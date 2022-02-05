The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia-Syria joint jet patrols sends a clear message
The Duran: Episode 1216
Israel said holding talks with Russia over Syria standoff, may limit air campaign
Moscow reportedly announces joint jet patrols with Damascus will become regular occurrence; report claims Israeli officials struggling to understand reason for sudden policy change
Israel said holding talks with Russia over Syria standoff, may limit air campaign
Israeli military officials are reportedly holding talks with Russian army officers to calm tensions after Moscow’s Defense Ministry said Monday that it held a joint jet patrol with Syria along the latter’s borders, including in the Golan Heights area.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.