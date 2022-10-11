in Latest, Video

Truss calls NATO summit, UK all in with Ukraine w/AJ from PTE Geopolitics (Live)

966 Views 8 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JerryBear
JerryBear
October 11, 2022

We’re 4/5ths of the way plunging down the economic precipice soon to hit the ground at 666mph – and Liz Truss (one of the latest drivers of this imminent train wreck) wants to have another bubble meeting.

1
Reply
Tom
Tom
October 11, 2022

Truss needs distractions

0
Reply

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

Jeffrey Sachs: end Ukraine proxy war or face “armageddon”