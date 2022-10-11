Jeffrey Sachs: end Ukraine proxy war or face “armageddon”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Oct 9, 2022 Jeffrey Sachs joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté to discuss escalating nuclear rhetoric in Ukraine proxy war, the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines, and why a diplomatic off-ramp is more urgent than ever. Guest: Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. He has also served as chair of the Lancet COVID-19 commission.Watch Part 2 of this interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=morj-…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I nearly spit my coffee out when Sachs had the two Bloomberg talking heads going apoplectic. When the one babbled out about “tit for tat” I realized she was a moron through and through. Talk about running for cover! Here with the GrayZone he reiterates, and rightly so, the necessity for dialogue or else we really are looking at WW3… a war which should more accurately be described at TWTWW… The War The West Wants