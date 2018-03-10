in Analysis, Latest, News

Trump tweet about China reveals a bit of backstory about North Korean progress

Twitter broadcast shows that Mr Trump is not an egomaniac, that he appreciates the cooperation of anyone who helps, even leaders of rival nations

1.2k Views

On Saturday, March 10, US President Donald Trump let the “Twitterverse” – and through it, the world, know something important.

As always, the Donald continues to show his deal-making acumen, and also, not a little bit of charm.

The mark of a good statesman is certainly in not trying to take all the credit for something good, but to share the real truth – that it takes many people working together to get things done, and everyone involved should get credit.

The responses on Twitter to this message are largely critical and negative, as is the pattern, but there are strong favorable responses from people that understand statesmanship.

So the fun continues. President Trump is showing himself to be what he always was – a very good negotiator, great dealmaker, and a person who seems very pragmatic – living within the ideas of common sense. Many of the criticisms reflect a lack of all of these qualities. While only time will tell as to how effective the Korean meeting will be, there is every indication that the right people are on the job.

The Duran
EUR
Buy us a coffee! ☕
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

What do you think?

14 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 18

Upvotes: 16

Upvotes percentage: 88.888889%

Downvotes: 2

Downvotes percentage: 11.111111%

ChinacriticsKim Jong-Unmainstream media biasNorth KoreaPresident Donald TrumpPresident Xi JinpingstatesmanshipsupporttrollstwitterUSUSA

Leave a Reply

Loading…

The poisoning of Sergei Skripal leads right to Hillary Clinton and the DNC

Syrian filmmaker caught in a hoax? Or is the MSM just trying to get readers?