Trump slams author of Trump Dossier; calls him ‘failed spy’, hints at libel action

Donald Trump has lashed out at Christopher Steele, the former British MI6 officer who compiled the Trump Dossier.

Steele worked in Russia for MI6 in the 1990s and at one time headed MI6’s Russian desk. It turns out that he was also the case officer of Andrey Litvinenko, the FSB defector the British authorities accuse the Russians of murdering with polonium. It seems that Steele has however not actually travelled to Russia for twenty years, making it unclear how he contacted the various Russian insiders who he says provided him with the information he used to compile the Trump Dossier.

In any event, Trump in a tweet has now called Steele a “failed spy”

It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued . . . Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans — FAKE NEWS!

The reference to Steele being “a failed spy afraid of being sued” suggests that Trump is considering bringing a libel action against him. If so then Steele will have to explain the contents of the Trump Dossier before a British court. Given that despite certain recent changes British libel laws are amongst the most rigorous in the world, that would make for a very interesting court case.