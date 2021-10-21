The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trump set to launch TRUTH Social. Trolls Dorsey and Twitter
Trump announces launch of new media group & social network to ‘stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech’
Ex-US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for his own social media platform, calling it an effort to fight the “tyranny” of ban-happy Big Tech firms. It comes after he asked a judge to reinstate him on Twitter and Facebook.
