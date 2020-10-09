in Latest, Video

Trump Refuses Digital-Only Second Debate: Good!

A trap avoided: https://archive.vn/Hz5m0

TrumpBidenStyxhexenhammer666

Ozymandias
October 9, 2020

President Trump is right not to have a debate via a computer screen,it could leave vulnerable to being edited and censored,plus with the shady news channels and the political biased internet providers he would be seriously exposed and compromised to nefarious activities by these entities,who in the past have colluded with the DNC,we all remember Hilary Clinton was coached and supplied the answers to questions in the 2016 debates,we can only assume that Joe Biden in between his grey matter enhancing meds would get similar support from the silicone valley tech companies and msm bad actors..

