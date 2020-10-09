Trump Refuses Digital-Only Second Debate: Good!

A trap avoided: https://archive.vn/Hz5m0
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
A trap avoided: https://archive.vn/Hz5m0
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
President Trump is right not to have a debate via a computer screen,it could leave vulnerable to being edited and censored,plus with the shady news channels and the political biased internet providers he would be seriously exposed and compromised to nefarious activities by these entities,who in the past have colluded with the DNC,we all remember Hilary Clinton was coached and supplied the answers to questions in the 2016 debates,we can only assume that Joe Biden in between his grey matter enhancing meds would get similar support from the silicone valley tech companies and msm bad actors..