in Links, Latest

Trump Purging Deep State & Is “In Control,” Expert Reveals

250 Views

Visit Direct Link

Dr. Steve Pieczenik explains how Trump is engaging globalist forces

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Crimes Against Humanity, fraudulent PCR Tests Taken To Court – Interview with Lawyer Reiner Füllmich

Neil McCoy-Ward on the Great Reset 2021