Trump Now Starting to Starve Iranians Into Submission

As the great anonymous investigative journalist who writes the “Moon Over Alabama” blog documented on October 9th, U.S. President Donald Trump signed, on October 8th, Executive Order 13902, which will apply crushing penalties to any entity which trades with Iran, and this will finally close off the entry of food and medicine into Iran, so as to complete the destruction of Iran that has already been done previously by Trump and the U.S. Congress (the sanctions resolutions), and by the global coronavirus epidemic. The writer points out also a possibility that a few countries, such as China, Russia, and perhaps even India, might be willing to suffer those crushing penalties, in order not to buckle to an international dictatorship — basically, in order to preserve their own national sovereignty. He also notes that this crushing blow to Iran could have been perpetrated particularly at the present time in order for Trump’s failing re-election campaign to be able to draw in enough financial donations “from the Zionist lobby” (basically, billionaires in the U.S. and Israel) so as to be able to increase his chances of re-election.

Trump would not have been able to win the Presidency in 2016 if he had not been backed by $82 billion of political donations by the U.S-Israeli casino-operator Sheldon Adelson (plus many other Zionists, some of whom are Christians — in addition, of course, to other types of billionaires, who don’t happen to place Israel’s interests above all others).

Furthermore, the article that some speculate might have sparked Trump to think seriously about doing this, which was published as an opinion-piece in the Zionist Wall Street Journal on August 27th and titled “How the U.S. Can Finally Cut Off Tehran’s Financial Oxygen”, was written by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which was founded by Adelson and other Zionist billionaires; and was co-written by Richard Goldberg, who is part of FDD’s “Team”; and the biography of him there states, about his time on the U.S. National Security Council, that, “On the NSC, Richard coordinated President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran.” So, perhaps Trump had been considering this action previously, and is doing it now, due only to the Presidential campaign.

In any case, this is yet another example of regime-change in action, from the U.S. regime, which had perpetrated a coup in Iran in 1953, in order to cut U.S.-and-allied oil companies in on Iran’s oil, just as that oil was being nationalized by Iran’s popular Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh, who was a nationalist and a progressive, who (as a secular) was opposed by Iran’s clerics. That clergy ended up taking over the country when the U.S.-imposed dictator Shah finally became overthrown in 1979, which restoration of Iranian control has precipitated, ever since 1979, the U.S. regime’s determination to grab Iran, once again — a determination that is supported especially by the regimes in UK, Netherlands, and Israel. The countries of “the Seven Sisters” oil companies are owned and controlled by U.S., UK and Dutch, billionaires. Those companies are controlled by Christian billionaires. So, in the current operation (the current U.S.-regime operation for regime-change in a foreign country), it’s really a partnership between Christian and Jewish billionaires, which is now squeezing Iran so as to maximize the desperateness of the Iranian people, in order to force them to overthrow the existing Government, and bring back in foreign control, over their Government (and over their oil).

However, for Donald Trump, right now, it is a desperate move for him to retain his Presidency over the United States in order for him to continue to serve the interests of his chief financial backers. Joe Biden, by contrast, is backed by Democratic Party billionaires. Most of America’s oil billionaires are Republicans, not Democrats.

In America, the issues that are the most important to the public are not the issues that are the most important to the billionaires; and, so, the people who actually choose the two Parties’ Presidential and congressional nominees — which is being done in primaries — care little, if at all, about the problems that the American people face. Whichever of the two nominees will win, will certainly fulfill his promises to his billionaire backers, and will likely not even push very hard to move forward toward realization his promises to the voters — which latter promises are typically waiting for decades (if ever) to be realized.

However bad this is for the American people, it is far worse for the populations in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iran, Venezuela, Iran, Russia, and China. But it is very good for U.S.-and-allied billionaires.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

