Trump meets Kim at DMZ between South & North Korea, speaks of ‘GREAT FRIENDSHIP’ (VIDEOS)

Via RT…

Donald Trump has become the first sitting US president to cross the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, meeting with Kim and promising that big things are in store for the Korean Peninsula.

After briefly crossing into North Korean territory, the two leaders offered some thoughts on the historic moment.

“It’s a great honor to be here. A great honor,” Trump said, adding that “a lot of really positive things are happening” and that there is “tremendous positivity.”

The US president also hailed his “great friendship” with Kim, noting that “we met and we liked each other from day one, and that was very important.”

Kim said that by crossing the DMZ, Trump had demonstrated his desire to “open a new future” regarding North Korea.

Both heads of state met last in February in Hanoi, Vietnam, but the talks were considered a failure and the summit was cut short. Pyongyang claimed that Washington was to blame for the unsuccessful meeting. That said, the two leaders have since maintained an ongoing and apparently amiable written correspondence. Trump has repeatedly praised Kim’s letters, describing the most recent message he received from the North Korean leader as “beautiful.”

While the pair are reportedly on friendly terms, Washington and Pyongyang continue to spar over sanctions relief, which the US insists cannot happen until the hermit state commits to denuclearization.