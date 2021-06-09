Trump calls Bitcoin a scam. El Salvador goes all in on Bitcoin
Trump calls Bitcoin a scam, advocates for dollar hegemony
Former United States President Donald Trump has once again slammed Bitcoin ( BTC). Appearing on FOX Business on Monday, the former president remarked: “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam […] I don’t like it because it is another currency competing against the dollar. Essentially, it is a currency competing against the dollar.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Proving himself to be a xenophobic financial moron. As usual. Could the dollar be a less convincing scam