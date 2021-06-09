in Latest, Video

Trump calls Bitcoin a scam. El Salvador goes all in on Bitcoin

Trump calls Bitcoin a scam, advocates for dollar hegemony

Former United States President Donald Trump has once again slammed Bitcoin ( BTC). Appearing on FOX Business on Monday, the former president remarked: “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam […] I don’t like it because it is another currency competing against the dollar. Essentially, it is a currency competing against the dollar.

Alex Christoforou

Bongo
June 9, 2021

Proving himself to be a xenophobic financial moron. As usual. Could the dollar be a less convincing scam

