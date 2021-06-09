Bitter Zelensky Complains US Has Betrayed Ukraine on Nord Stream 2
Ukraine’s Zelensky “confused,” “disappointed” by Biden not trying to block Russia pipeline
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he learned through the press – not any direct heads-up – that President Biden had decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a dire national security threat.
