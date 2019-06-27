Trump and Putin will meet on Friday, during high stakes G20 summit (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the now confirmed Friday meeting to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for one hour of sideline talks during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday that each president would be accompanied by four or five officials, according to Interfax.

The two will discuss “issues of strategic stability, numerous regional conflicts” including Iran, Syria, North Korea, Venezuela and Afghanistan, according to Ushakov.

Trump threatened retaliatory attacks on Iran after blaming it for attacks on two oil tankers, while Iran has also shot down a U.S. surveillance drone. Tehran has denied responsibility for the tanker attacks and has said the U.S. drone was flying in Iranian airspace.

Arm control treaties, which both Putin and Trump threatened to quit, will also be discussed by the two, according to the Kremlin fact sheet prepared for the meeting. –US News

“It’s not a formal summit, but it is expected to be a conversation that will focus primarily on regional security issues, including Iran, Ukraine, Syria, the Middle East,” said a senior US administration official, adding “They should also touch on arms control issues and on improving the bilateral relationship.”

The two world leaders met briefly last November and December, following their July summit in Helsinki where both men met only with interpreters.

Putin will also speak publicly a number of times during the G20 according to Ushakov, and plans to address “existing imbalances in the international financial system… (and) issues related to escalation of trade conflicts.”

“(Putin) Will share his views regarding the strengthening of the role of the World Trade Organization as a universal platform for resolving various disputes and for dialogue on global trade and economic issues,” said the aide.