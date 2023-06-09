The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trump, America in decline. Biden WH counteroffensive panic. WW3 security guarantees. Orbanism. U/1
Topic 986
I wouldn’t vote for Nikki Haley if she ran for dog catcher.
America is not just in decline, America is on life support and we’re having a power outage.
Security guarantees for Germany? They need guarantees by Russia to protect them from America. Is Germany living in La La Land?
The Ukrainians can write a book. How to commit National Suicide.
Pro Russian politicians in Western Europe. Wow!! About time.
The Commander-in-Chief is hiding from the Russians. Smart guy!
If only this possible Austro-Hungarian Empire ditched the EU and became BRICS members. That’s the only way they would have a viable future.