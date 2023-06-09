in Latest, Video

Trump, America in decline. Biden WH counteroffensive panic. WW3 security guarantees. Orbanism. U/1

Trump, America in decline. Biden WH counteroffensive panic. WW3 security guarantees. Orbanism. U/1
Topic 986

Alex Christoforou

penrose
penrose
June 9, 2023

I wouldn’t vote for Nikki Haley if she ran for dog catcher.
America is not just in decline, America is on life support and we’re having a power outage.

penrose
penrose
June 9, 2023

Security guarantees for Germany? They need guarantees by Russia to protect them from America. Is Germany living in La La Land?

penrose
penrose
June 9, 2023

The Ukrainians can write a book. How to commit National Suicide.

penrose
penrose
June 9, 2023

Pro Russian politicians in Western Europe. Wow!! About time.

penrose
penrose
June 9, 2023

The Commander-in-Chief is hiding from the Russians. Smart guy!

Macko
Macko
June 9, 2023

If only this possible Austro-Hungarian Empire ditched the EU and became BRICS members. That’s the only way they would have a viable future.

