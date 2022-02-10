The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau under pressure to crackdown on truckers
The Duran: Episode 1222
‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests Are Spreading Throughout World As Truckers Lead The Fight Against Mandates
Alberta To Scrap Vaccine Passport Program, Announces Path To Lifting ‘Almost All’ Restrictions
Update (2013ET): And just like that, the honkening may be coming to an end – as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced on Tuesday that he’s ending the province’s vaccine passport system. The program will end by midnight tonight, according to Kenney.
