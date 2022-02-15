The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau turns to Biden for trucker crackdown help
The Duran: Episode 1228
Martial Law In Canada: It’s Never Been Riskier To Not Own Bitcoin
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/martial-law-canada-its-never-been-riskier-not-own-bitcoin
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.