in Latest, Video

Trudeau turns to Biden for trucker crackdown help

166 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Trudeau turns to Biden for trucker crackdown help

The Duran: Episode 1228
Martial Law In Canada: It’s Never Been Riskier To Not Own Bitcoin
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/martial-law-canada-its-never-been-riskier-not-own-bitcoin

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Invasion Hoax Disintegrates as Scholz Meets Putin, Russia Winds Up Belarus/Crimea Drills, Lavrov Briefs Putin