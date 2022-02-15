The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Invasion Hoax Disintegrates as Scholz Meets Putin, Russia Winds Up Belarus/Crimea Drills, Lavrov Briefs Putin

News Topic 417

Meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lavrov, we agreed today that the Foreign Ministry would present its views on the responses we received to our proposals sent to our US colleagues in Washington and our NATO colleagues in Brussels regarding security issues in Europe and their response to our concerns, primarily NATO’s endless and, in our view, most dangerous eastward expansion, now aimed at reaching out to former Soviet republics, including Ukraine.

Meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

Meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Shoigu, I know that today you are ready to report on the exercises underway in various parts of the oceans, including in the Far East, the south and the north, as well as those in the Central Military District and with our friends in Belarus.

Crimea drills over, troops returning to permanent bases

Crimea drills over, troops returning to permanent bases ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 15. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Southern Military District have begun returning to their permanent bases after scheduled drills in Crimea, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday. “The units of the Southern Military District that have completed accomplishing their tasks as part of scheduled tactical exercises at combined arms practice ranges on the Crimean Peninsula have begun returning to their permanent bases.

Troops in Russia’s south, west returning to barracks after massive drills — top brass

Troops in Russia’s south, west returning to barracks after massive drills – top brass MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian troops will return to their garrisons upon the completion of drills and units of Russia’s Southern and Western Military Districts have begun loading their equipment for their departure, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia to provide response to Ukraine should it attack or kill Russian citizens — envoy

Russia to provide response to Ukraine should it attack or kill Russian citizens – envoy LONDON, February 15. /TASS/. Russia will not invade Ukraine, unless the Kiev regime resorts to provocations that would hurt Russian citizens, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview for The Guardian. “We will not invade Ukraine unless we are provoked to do that,” he said.

Talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

Talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz The discussion focused on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda, including the provision of long-term and legally binding security guarantees to the Russian Federation and the resolution of the intra-Ukrainian conflict. * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Federal Chancellor, I am delighted to meet and become acquainted with you and to receive you in Moscow.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report