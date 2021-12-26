in Latest, Video

Trudeau calls on Western Democracies to unite against China

Alex Christoforou

Arius
Arius
December 26, 2021

What can one say to such incredible stupidity? There is no antidote to the moronic. It will end in destructive conflict.

Tom
Tom
December 26, 2021

Castro Jr loves the CCP. He is a communist but sometimes he is a bell boy for NATO, WEF, Atlantic Council, Bilderberg and so on… Mark Twain once stated ‘politicians are like diapers’.

exiled off mainstreet
exiled off mainstreet
December 26, 2021

Trudeau had better be careful. If he remains in his present position parked securely in the yankee derriere, Chinese influence and investment, the main thing preventing economic collapse in Western Canada, will pull the plug on Trudeau and his supporter.

Nicka
Nicka
December 27, 2021

New Zealand is being constantly bullied by the larger powers. It is well past time that we become neutral. Our economy is too small to resist the economic pressures of the larger powers.

