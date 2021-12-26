The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Restates Demands on NATO, Ukraine Ahead of Talks with US, Threatens Strong Action if Talks Fail
Putin on ‘Red Lines’: West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
Poll: Americans don’t want war with Russia over Ukraine – Responsible Statecraft
Poll: Americans don’t want war with Russia over Ukraine Wary of military adventurism, the survey also found that Americans want US leaders to focus on domestic issues.
There is a great big elephant in the room that is not being mentioned, at least not by any of the geopolitical pundits that I follow. There is one diabolical form of warfare that Zone A might yet be able to use to pull off a ‘first strike’ attack on Zone B with some prospect of success. I allude to biological warfare. The historical natural deterrence that has kept this type of warfare from being seriously implemented is the fact that no one can control the spread of a lethal biological agent once released. This will not change. What is… Read more »