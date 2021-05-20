in Latest, Video

Trudeau and Biden push forward with Internet censorship

Trudeau and Biden push forward with Internet censorship

New open letter asks Trudeau to stop plans to harm the internet

New open letter asks Trudeau to stop plans to harm the internet

The Canadian government’s censorship proposal faces further scrutiny.

Biden revokes Trump’s executive order against Big Tech censorship

Biden revokes Trump's executive order against Big Tech censorship

Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship) has been revoked.

