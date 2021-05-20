Trudeau and Biden push forward with Internet censorship
****News Topic 414*****
New open letter asks Trudeau to stop plans to harm the internet
New open letter asks Trudeau to stop plans to harm the internet
The Canadian government’s censorship proposal faces further scrutiny.
Biden revokes Trump’s executive order against Big Tech censorship
Biden revokes Trump’s executive order against Big Tech censorship
Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship) has been revoked.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.