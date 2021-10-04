in Latest, Video

Trouble at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan

216 Views

Trouble at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan
The Duran: Episode 1104

Iran increasingly alarmed by the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan axis

Iran increasingly alarmed by the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan axis

Since the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, tensions between Iran and the emerging Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Axis have significantly escalated. It is now glaringly obvious that Iran grossly miscalculated the new reality that would emerge with Azerbaijan capturing Armenian-held territories in the South Caucasus. A major motivating factor of Azerbaijan’s insistence on controlling Nagorno-Karabakh is the Greater Pan-Turkic project,…

Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions

Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions

Iran will hold a military exercise on Friday near the border with Azerbaijan, the Iranian army announced on Thursday, amid tensions between the two countries over drills. For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Report

The Duran

loura
loura
October 4, 2021
