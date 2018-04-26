Triumph or flop? Russia provides its evidence US’s Syrian raid flopped

This article was first published by South Front

On April 25, the Russian Defense Ministry held a press briefing providing more details on the April 14 cruise missile strike carried out by the US, the UK and France on Syria.

The Russian military revealed wreckage of the intercepted missiles and showed at least one unexploded Tamahawk cruise missile. It also added that two unexploded missiles (a Tomahawk and a high-accuracy air-launched missile) had been delivered to Russia from Syria. FULL TRANSCRIPT OF PRESS BRIEFING

According to the April 25 press briefing by the Russian military:

only 22 US, French, British missiles hit their targets;

46 missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defense systems covering the capital of Syria and Duvali, Dumayr, Blai, and Mazzeh nearby airfields;

20 missiles were intercepted in three areas of the responsibility zone of air defense of Homs;

a part of the missiles failed to reach their targets by different, apparently technical, reasons.

SF recalls that according to the Pentagon’s version of the events the US, the UK and France launched 105 missiles on Syria and all of them hit their targets.

Thus, if the Russian military’s statement is true, we have the following picture:

105 missiles launched (according to the Pentagon)

66 missiles intercepted (according to the Russian military)

22 missiles hit their targets (according to the Russian military)

2 unexploded missiles were delivered to moscow (according to the Russian military)

a part of the missiles did not reach their targets by some reasons, most likely technical failures (according to the Russian military)

It’s important to note that according to an initial claim by the Russian military made on April 14 the Syrian Air Defense Forces had intercepted 71 missiles launched by the US-led bloc. [MORE ABOUT THIS HERE: “SUMMING UP RESULTS OF US-UK-FRANCE STRIKE ON SYRIA: STATEMENTS, FACTS AND SPECULATIONS”]

The April 25 briefing provided the updated numbers. The pictures below are translated slides and photos showed by the Russian military during the press briefing:

In response to the Russian military’s press briefing, the Pentagon denied that any missiles involved in the April 14 strike failed or weere captured in Syria. Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told Business Insider “both claims are completely and totally untrue.”

CNBC provided more detailed comments from Pahon on the issue:

“This is another example of the Russian disinformation campaign to distract attention from their moral complicity to the Assad Regime’s atrocities and the civilian carnage in western Syria,” Pahon wrote in an email. “The claims … regarding our target selection are absurd, as is the rest of the (TASS) article. On the Tomahawk, we have seen no proof, other than statements made to Russian state-owned media, that their claims are true. This is likely another smoke screen of propaganda to distract from the real issue at hand — the murder of innocent civilians by a murderous regime propped up by Russian backing.”

SF recalls that, according to the Pentagon, the 105 launched missiles hit the following targets:

76 missiles – “Barzah Research and Development Center”

22 missiles – “Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site”

7 missiles – “Him Shinshar CW Bunker”

While it’s up to the Pentagon to claim that Russia released no evidence confirming the missile interceptions, it’s interesting to note that the Pentagon has released no videos showing the moment of the missile strike on the targets in Syria. The only proof released by the US is the following satellite imagery:

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.