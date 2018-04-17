BREAKING: RUSSIAN Military finds chemical weapons storehouse in… Douma

Sputnik News reported a very interesting find that brings up new questions for the West, and, more specifically, the Trump Administration, regarding a chemical weapons storehouse find in Douma, Syria, today.

From this report:

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian troops found a warehouse of substances necessary for the production of chemical weapons in Syrian Douma, media reported Tuesday, citing chemical defense specialist Alexander Rodionov. “The discovered substances, such as thiodiglycol and diethanolamine, are necessary for the production of sulfur and nitrogen mustard gas. In addition, a cylinder with chlorine, similar to that used by militants for setting up the wide-spread fake story, was found in the warehouse. It can be concluded that this laboratory was used by illegal armed groups for the production of poisonous substances,” Rodionov said, as quoted by the Zvezda TV channel. On Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched 103 missiles on multiple targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma that reportedly took place on April 7. The Syrian government has denied the accusations of chemical weapons use and said that the Jaysh al-Islam terror group staged the attack to justify potential foreign intervention in Syria.

As the story is currently a breaking one, this is all there is at present from Sputnik, but Haaretz goes a little further:

6:08 P.M. Russia claims it found Syrian rebel chemical weapons lab The Russian military says that it has found rebel chemical weapons stockpiles in the Syrian town hit by a suspected chemical attack. Alexander Rodionov of the military’s chemical weapons protection unit said Tuesday its experts found chlorine and components for producing mustard gas at a rebel laboratory in Douma. Rodionov said the canister with chlorine was similar to the one shown in images released by activists. (Associated Press)

Now this is something. In this snippet, even anti-Syrian Israel makes an admission, that Syrian rebels may have stockpiled these agents, which is what has also been the current thinking of Russian and of course the “do not attack” contingent among the Western populace. This thought is further corroborated by Michael Savage, and others here at the Duran itself. After all, the thought runs, “Assad has been winning his war. Why, then, would he possibly take a move that would bring holy hell down on his own head?”

Viewed in this regard, speculatively, the stories of Friday’s Tomahawk attack being directed against empty buildings, and resulting in no casualties, begins to make some sense. That attack could have been nothing but extremely expensive optics, as appears to have been reported here. Now, this is extremely speculative, but this action and the subsequent move that appears to be taking shape – that of President Trump deciding not to impose new sanctions against Russia, and in doing so, overriding the rather hawkish will of some of his senior administration officials… well, let’s just say this is a thought-provoking situation.

The Duran will bring more news as it becomes available on this breaking story.

