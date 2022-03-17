in Latest, Video

“This is a f***ing trap, they won’t let you survive”: British mercenary urged foreigners to give up their desire to fight for Ukraine

1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Реальный Z Харьков

Заливаю видео от МЭШ. Это надо посмотреть))) Пиндосы, приехавшие поддержать укурков – начали что-то понимать))) — Поддержать наш канал: 4279 0100 8100 9990

The British militant, who joined the ranks of the 102nd Georgian Legion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense, spoke about the huge losses of mercenaries from the United States and Britain and was indignant at the attitude of the Ukrainian side towards them.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
InnerCynic
InnerCynic
March 17, 2022

If this guys a Brit then I’m a Zulu chief! He’s as American as corn bread and apple pie.

0
Reply

Toward a Christian perspective on the war in Ukraine [Video]

With Friends Like Patrisse, Jussie Doesn’t Need Enemies