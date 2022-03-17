The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Реальный Z Харьков
Заливаю видео от МЭШ. Это надо посмотреть))) Пиндосы, приехавшие поддержать укурков – начали что-то понимать))) — Поддержать наш канал: 4279 0100 8100 9990
The British militant, who joined the ranks of the 102nd Georgian Legion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense, spoke about the huge losses of mercenaries from the United States and Britain and was indignant at the attitude of the Ukrainian side towards them.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If this guys a Brit then I’m a Zulu chief! He’s as American as corn bread and apple pie.