THEY ARE LOSING THE WAR! (FULL) WITH TOM LUONGO + GARLAND NIXON
THEY ARE LOSING THE WAR! (FULL) WITH TOM LUONGO + GARLAND NIXON
Tom Luongo, Garland Nixon and I meet online to discuss the Ukraine Russia war and the war on culture that is being waged against us. We discuss immigration, the state of the ECB, the mid-terms, Hungary, Turkey and the expansion of Nato.
