Russia “Controlling Most of Severodonetsk”, EU Compromises on Russian Oil Ban
‘I watched from afar Russia’s latest merciless assault on Severodonetsk’
Russian forces have entered the city of Severodonetsk, as they continue their attempts to capture the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine. One of the region’s governors says that the bombardment of the industrial centre is so intense that they have given up counting the casualties.
